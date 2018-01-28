Former Treasury Secretary: Tax Cut Bonuses Are A ‘Gimmick’ (VIDEO)

On Friday, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers appeared on CNBC and told host Jon Fortt that the bonuses being handed out by companies following the GOP tax bill amount to a “gimmick.”

FORTT: Mr. Secretary, I’m wondering your reaction to this response to corporate tax reform where several companies are giving up to $1,000, in some cases more than that, to workers as sort of a one time thing. When you look at the investment that’s needed –

SUMMERS: I think it’s a gimmick.

FORTT: – in the U.S. workforce to prepare for the future. Okay, tell me more.

SUMMERS: I think it’s a gimmick. I think in many cases, the firms have to raise wages because labor markets are tight and so why not curry some favor with the White House by linking it to the tax cut? I think that it’s a very common device. If you want to give somebody some money, but you don’t want to promise it to them on a continuing basis, you frame it as a bonus. So I think there’s a lot of appearance management here, and look, the corporate tax cut’s gonna be forever. If the firms really believe this had to do with the corporate tax cuts, why aren’t they committing the bonuses [forever]? – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for the second time this month said the increased wages and bonuses resulting from the Republican tax cuts amount to “crumbs” for middle class workers. She also called the tax reform package a “scam” that primarily benefits major corporations.

“Pretty obnoxious the GOP thinks workers should be weak-kneed with gratitude for corporations giving them pennies while pocketing a multi-billion dollar tax break stolen from the future of the middle class. #GOPTaxScam” Pelosi tweeted.

Pretty obnoxious the GOP thinks workers should be weak-kneed with gratitude for corporations giving them pennies while pocketing a multi-billion dollar tax break stolen from the future of the middle class. #GOPTaxScam pic.twitter.com/ulLIexUf4q — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 26, 2018

Pelosi’s tweet included a cartoon that shows a person standing in front of a mouse trap with a small piece of food on the trip. On the person’s back is a sign that reads “Middle Class.” An elephant in a suit looms over him, saying, “We added a 2% increase to your crumb.” – READ MORE