Former top US diplomat: Mueller charges could have waited until after Trump-Putin summit

Former US ambassador to UN: Mueller indictment announcement could have waited until after Trump-Putin summit

Former Deputy Secretary of State John Negroponte argued Friday that the special counsel could have waited until after President Trump‘s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week to announce the latest indictments of 12 Russian nationals.

“It could have just as well waited until the president had left Europe. So it raised my eyebrow. I don’t know what the mitigating circumstances are,” Negroponte, who also served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the George W. Bush administration, told Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball on “Rising.”

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced on Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers in the 2016 hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). – READ MORE

The Washington Post‘s Christopher Ingraham is the latest reporter to tweet erroneous information about President Donald Trump, only to provide a (much less viral) clarification after a fact check spoiled his fantasy of “out in the open” Russian collusion.

For the Washington Post reporter, this portion of special counsel Mueller’s latest indictment suggested the smoking gun proving collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was “out in the open the whole time.” “I don’t know how you can be Mitch McConnell or Paul Ryan and be okay with this,” he added.

Less than 10 minutes after Ingraham’s faux-discovery, Vox reporter Andrew Prokop corrected Ingraham, noting the indictment actually states the alleged hackers launched spearphishing attacks against more than 30 Clinton campaign staffers on April 6, 2016. Prokop further noted Donald Trump’s joke was about Hillary Clinton’s missing emails from her personal, unsecured server used for State Department business — not those of her presidential campaign.

The only Clinton operative inbox that appears to have been compromised was that of campaign chairman John Podesta. The most recent Podesta emails released by Wikileaks were from March 2016. – READ MORE

