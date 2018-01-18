Former ‘Today’ Show Host Ann Curry Says Sexual Harassment Was ‘Pervasive’ At NBC News

When Ann Curry announced she was leaving NBC’s ‘Today’ show in 2012, she burst into tears.

Rumors swirled that the show’s host, Matt Lauer, had demanded she be fired. Her departure was unceremonious. On her last show, Curry hugged each of her colleagues — except for Lauer. She’d been there 15 years.

Curry, 61, and Lauer had an awkward reunion a few years later at the Olympics. When Lauer greeted her with an “Ann, nice to see you,” Curry just nodded. She said nothing, too, when Lauer said, “Good to see you.”

So it’s not surprising to hear Curry’s take on the sex scandal that took down Lauer.

“I’m trying to do no harm in these conversations. I can tell you that I am not surprised by the allegations,” Curry told “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday. “See, now I’m walking down that road — I’m trying not to hurt people. I know what it’s like to be publicly humiliated. I never did anything wrong to be publicly humiliated, and I don’t want to cause that kind of pain to somebody else,” she said. – READ MORE

NBC has deleted a deeply controversial tweet from last night’s Golden Globes. During the award show, the official NBC handle tweeted that Oprah will be “OUR future president” during the opening monologue.

There has been a great deal of speculation about the iconic talk show host running for president.

The tweet led to bipartisan outrage online, with reporters and commenters on both sides saying it was a bad look for a national news company to openly endorse a potential candidate for president, even if the tweet was meant to be a joke.

READ MORE:

