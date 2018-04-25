Former Texas official slammed for asking biracial Harvard teen if he was admitted ‘on merit or quota’

A former Texas education official asked a biracial teen accepted to an Ivy League school whether he was admitted based “on merit or quota.”

George Clayton, a Republican who held the District 12 seat from 2010 to 2012, replied Friday to Drake Johnson’s tweet celebrating his acceptance to Harvard University with the bizarre question.

“Congrats. Were you admitted on merit or quota?” asked Clayton.

Johnson, who was also accepted to 10 other schools including Cornell and Brown, fired back at the former official, detailing his achievements.

“Thank you! Valedictorian, ASB President, World Champion, good SAT, and a couple handfuls of other involvements, so I would think merit?” Johnson wrote. – READ MORE

