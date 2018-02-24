Former Tesla employee claims the company knowingly sells faulty cars

A new lawsuit filed by a former Tesla employee alleges that the company knowingly sold buyers cars which were known to have significant defects, otherwise known as “lemons.”

The suit was filed late last month by Adam Williams, a long-time Tesla employee who, most recently, was a mobile manager within the company. As to the specifics of the case, Williams claims that when a customer returned a car because it was essentially a lemon, the company would go on to sell the vehicle to buyers without mentioning any of the car’s deficiencies, even if they were fixed.

Instead, the suit claims that Tesla categorized such vehicles as “used” or a “demo/loaner.” In effect, Williams argues that Tesla lied to buyers about what they were getting, a practice he believed to be illegal.

The complaint notes that Tesla routinely failed “to disclose to consumers high-dollar, pre-delivery damage repairs prior to any transaction with consumers.”

According to the complaint, Williams brought his concerns to his superiors at Tesla, only to see nothing done. Moreover, Williams claims that he was ultimately demoted — not once, but twice — for bringing his objections to the surface. – READ MORE

