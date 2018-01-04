Former Taliban Hostage, Joshua Boyle, Arrested In Canada For Sexual Assault And Kidnapping

A former Taliban captive, who fled with his family to Canada after they were released by their captors, is now in the custody of law enforcement and facing 15 separate charges stemming from sexual assault to “uttering death threats” over incidents “alleged to have occurred since the family’s arrival in Canada,” CNN reports.

Joshua Boyle, his wife Caitlin Coleman and their three children were welcomed into Canada with open arms, by none other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after they were freed from several years in captivity in Afghanistan. Boyle, and Coleman, who was pregnant at the time, were kidnapped by the Taliban while on a “humanitarian” mission in the country, and were rescued five years later by Pakistani forces in a raid on a hidden Taliban compound.

But according to Canadian news agencies, Boyle’s transition back to normal life hasn’t gone smoothly, and Wednesday he was arrested on eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful confinement/kidnapping, one count of uttering a death threat, one count of “causing someone to take a noxious substance,” and one count of misleading police. – READ MORE

