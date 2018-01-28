Former Taliban hostage Joshua Boyle accused of using rope during sexual assault

The Canadian held hostage by the Taliban in Afghanistan with his wife and three children is facing a string of new charges including accusations that he carried out a sexual assault with ropes and at least one physical assault with a broomstick following his release from captivity.

Joshua Boyle, 34, the husband of 31-year-old American Caitlan Coleman Boyle was arrested earlier this month in Ottawa.

The specifics of the accusations have not been released. A court order prevents publication of the name of Boyle’s alleged victim or identifying information.

Boyle and his American wife were on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan in October 2012 when they were kidnapped by extremists linked to the Taliban. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

America’s longest serving bomber, the U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, just set a new record under the Trump administration. In a combat mission last month, the U.S. bomber unleashed a fury of 19 Joint Direct Attack Munitions on the Taliban in the Hemland Province in Afghanistan.

The bombs targeted money making products that have helped finance the Tailban’s terrorism; namely, the opium fields and heroin factories.

“The first munitions released in combat from the [conventional rotary launcher] occurred on Nov. 18 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (Iraq),” Air Forces Central Command spokeswoman Capt. AnnMarie Annicelli told Military.com. “However, this was the first use of the CRL in a major, deliberately planned operation.”

“The aircraft was equipped with a new device for launching munitions,” Brig. Gen. Lance Bunch, director of NATO’s Resolute Support mission, said according to Military.com. – READ MORE