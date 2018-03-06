Former special counsel to Bill Clinton agrees with Trump that ‘narcissist’ James Comey should have been fired (VIDEO)

Lanny Davis, a former special counsel to President Bill Clinton, said Monday that he agrees with President Trump that “narcissist” former FBI director James Comey should have been fired earlier.

“I do agree with Donald Trump on one thing and that’s James Comey should have been fired … because he thinks he gets to choose which rules to follow and which rules not,” Davis said on “Fox and Friends” Monday.

“Why? Because he is a narcissist who gets to decide who is right and who is wrong rather than following the rules,” he added. – READ MORE

