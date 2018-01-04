Former Sheriff David Clarke Temporarily Suspended on Twitter

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke was temporarily suspended on Twitter, Tuesday, after publishing a series of anti-media posts.

Twitter suspended Clarke’s account and forced the former sheriff to delete the tweets.

“When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up MAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is to go right at them,” proclaimed Clarke in one of the posts. “Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Clarke’s account was not taken down, but he was barred from tweeting during that time.”

Clarke has since regained access to his account, where he published another anti-media post in response to the suspension. – READ MORE

