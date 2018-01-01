Former Sheriff David Clarke: Make the media ‘taste their own blood’

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke took a swing at the media on Saturday in response to reports about a past FBI investigation that looked into his emails.

“BREAKING NEWS! When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is go right at them,” the ex-Sheriff tweeted. “Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown”

BREAKING NEWS! When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown pic.twitter.com/T2NY2psHCR — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017

Along with the tweet was a photoshopped picture of him kicking CNN in the face while President Trump held the cable news company in place.

Clarke, who resigned from his role as sheriff in August, is a longtime Trump surrogate who often appears on Fox News.- READ MORE

