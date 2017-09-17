True Pundit

Former Sheriff David Clarke: Antifa should be labeled as a domestic terror organization

Posted on
Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has joined the chorus of calls to label antifa as “a domestic terror organization.”

Clarke said Thursday night that antifa — a group of protesters who describe themselves as anti-fascists — “always” create problems when they show up.

“As for antifa, they should be labeled a domestic terror organization. These are anarchists that do not care about the American way of life. They do not care about the Constitution. They’re hellbent on committing acts of violence. You’ve seen them at Berkeley. … There’s always problems when they show up. When they’re not there, there’s no problem,” Clarke said at a WABC Radio event. – READ MORE

'These folks are not going away,' Clarke said. 'They have to be challenged and they have to know where the limits are.'
