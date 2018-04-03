Former Secret Service Agent Goes Off on Illegal Immigration: ‘This Isn’t Immigration Policy, This Is Chaos’ (VIDEO)

While appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino took a sledgehammer to liberals’ approach to immigration policy.

“This isn’t immigration policy. This is chaos,” Bongino said. He noted how even though liberals acted like their immigration policies had no consequences, they actually cost American taxpayers and, he suggested, were unfair to people who tried taking the legal path to immigration.

“What about the struggle of the thousands of people from a lot of these other countries that have waited patiently online to do this the right way? What about that struggle?” Bongino, whose wife is an immigrant, asked. – READ MORE

