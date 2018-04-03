True Pundit

Politics TV

Former Secret Service Agent Goes Off on Illegal Immigration: ‘This Isn’t Immigration Policy, This Is Chaos’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

While appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino took a sledgehammer to liberals’ approach to immigration policy.

“This isn’t immigration policy. This is chaos,” Bongino said. He noted how even though liberals acted like their immigration policies had no consequences, they actually cost American taxpayers and, he suggested, were unfair to people who tried taking the legal path to immigration.

“What about the struggle of the thousands of people from a lot of these other countries that have waited patiently online to do this the right way? What about that struggle?” Bongino, whose wife is an immigrant, asked. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Former Secret Service Agent Goes Off on Illegal Immigration: 'This Isn't Immigration Policy, This Is Chaos'
Former Secret Service Agent Goes Off on Illegal Immigration: 'This Isn't Immigration Policy, This Is Chaos'

"You can't have a country without borders," Bongino said.
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: