Former RINO Supreme Court Justice Says It’s Time to Repeal the Second Amendment

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens has called for the repeal of the Second Amendment as a way to give Saturday’s anti-gun marchers what they demanded.

In an op-ed published by The New York Times, Stevens excoriated the National Rifle Association. He said anti-gun marchers’ demands represent “broad public support” for gun control.

Stevens called for “legislation prohibiting civilian ownership of semiautomatic weapons, increasing the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21 years old, and establishing more comprehensive background checks on all purchasers of firearms.”

Left: You guys are NUTS if you think we want to take your guns.

Also the Left: pic.twitter.com/gE5nR0JluU — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 27, 2018

But Stevens said the effort should go further and anti-gun activists “should demand a repeal of the Second Amendment.”

“Concern that a national standing army might pose a threat to the security of the separate states led to the adoption of that amendment, which provides that ‘a well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.’ Today that concern is a relic of the 18th century,” he wrote. – READ MORE

John Paul Stevens, who will turn 98-years-old on April 20, 2018, is a Republican. He was nominated to the nation’s highest court by President Gerald Ford. He served 34 years and six months on the U.S. Supreme Court. According to The Los Angeles Times, he was “a Midwestern Republican with a background in corporate and antitrust law” when he joined the Supreme Court. However, that does not tell the full story. The newspaper noted that he left a “liberal legacy” on the Court. Gerald Ford named Stevens to replace retiring Justice William O. Douglas in 1975.

“Since the mid-1990s, Justice Stevens has been the leader of the court’s liberal wing and its strongest voice for progressive causes. He supported a strict separation of church and state and vigorous enforcement of laws to protect civil rights and the environment,” The Los Angeles Times reported, adding that, although some might argue that Stevens became more liberal, Stevens argued that he held the center as the court became more conservative. – READ MORE

