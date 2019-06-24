Former Rep. Joe Sestak becomes 25th Democrat to enter White House race

Former Rep. Joe Sestak, D-Pa., became the latest Democrat to challenge President Trump’s seat in the Oval Office when he declared on Sunday he’s running for president.

Sestak, a retired Navy admiral who represented Pennsylvania’s 7th District from 2007 to 2011, becomes the 25th candidate among the primary field of Democrats.

“What Americans most want today is someone who is accountable to them, above self, above party, above any special interest… a president who has the depth of global experience to restore America’s leadership in the world to protect our American Dream at home… and one who is trusted to restructure policies where too many see only the growth of inequity not of the economy,” Sestak said in a video released on his campaign website.

He added: “I want to be that president who serves the American people the way they deserve to be served.”

Sestak acknowledged he was entering the race both as a latecomer in an already crowded field and as an underdog compared to big names such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. He also would be absent from the stage in the Democrats’ first debates this week. – READ MORE