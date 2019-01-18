Former Regional Director For Beto O’Rourke Accused Of Rape

The man who acted as former Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s regional political director for O’Rourke’s Texas senatorial campaign against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has been accused of rape by a former intern for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

As Buzzfeed News reports, the young woman was 19 when the alleged rape by Damien Jones, who served as the CBCF’s intern coordinator, occurred in 2015. The woman initially eschewed legal action against Jones, although she reported the alleged rape to police and others, including Rep. Terri Sewell, her former boss. But later, while working for Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, the chair of the board of CBCF, the woman changed her mind and wanted to initiate legal action, according to Buzzfeed. The woman says that in March 2018, she informed Jackson Lee’s chief of staff, Glenn Rushing, about the alleged rape and requested a meeting with Jackson Lee about it, but that never eventuated. She claims that several weeks after her request she was fired.

After being alerted to the Buzzfeed story, a spokesperson for the O’Rourke campaign emailed BuzzFeed News, “The Beto for Texas campaign was absolutely not aware of these allegations until today and no longer has a relationship with Damien Jones.”

As The Washington Free Beacon reports, adumbrating the complaint filed by the woman, who is identified as “Jane Doe” – READ MORE