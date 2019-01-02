 

Former Prosecutor Predicts Mueller Won’t Submit His Report for ‘Many, Many Months’

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani tweeted Sunday that it’s time for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to “put up or shut up,” but former federal prosecutor John Lauro believes it could be “many, many months” before Mueller submits his final report on the Russia probe.

Giuliani followed up his “challenge” to the special counsel with another tweet Monday, calling for an end to the “Mueller Witch Hunt.” – READ MORE

