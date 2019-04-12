Former Police Officer Charged With Stealing $315,000 From Firefighter Support Group

A former Pennsylvania police officer who was accused of stealing more than $315,000 from a firefighter support organization turned himself in on a number of charges Friday.

Corey Cole Jr., 41, of Lehigh Township and used to work as a police officer in Allentown, is now charged with 380 counts of forgery, theft, and tampering with public information and evidence. Cole reportedly stole the money in order to pay for meals and to purchase personal items online, according to The Morning Call.

Cole also reportedly created fake bank statements that he gave to Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale’s office, which was investigating the “misappropriation of funds” from the Lehigh Township Fireman’s Relief Association.

Cole also reportedly forged checks and fraudulently used a debit card tied to the fireman’s relief bank account, writing more than $211,000 in checks to himself, while also giving around $19,000 to fake vendor invoices.

“A preliminary review of documents indicates numerous incidents of misappropriation of funds at restaurants, online shopping and entertainment,” Lehigh police said in a statement.

Police originally asked Cole to receive a $70,000 bail, but a District Judge raised it to $100,000.

