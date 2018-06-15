Former PLANNED PARENTHOOD Executive Complains about Treatment of Immigrant Babies

According to the inverted moral order of the left, it’s horrific to take a child from its mother’s arms, but it’s okay to kill it in her womb.

On June 14th, CNN released a story about a nursing baby being ripped from her mother’s arms at a border detention center. The woman was an undocumented immigrant from Honduras who was awaiting prosecution when the government agents approached her.

The story received a lot of reaction on social media, people expressing sympathy for the woman and outrage over the incident. When Kasie Hunt, an NBC News correspondent, retweeted the story, even Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, had something to say about the report, describing the situation as a “horror story.”