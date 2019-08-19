Former Planned Parenthood Director Is Awarded Millions for Being Wrongfully Terminated

When it comes to her case in being wrongfully terminated by Planned Parenthood, Mayra Rodriguez says she wants to show others that “the truth will prevail.”

“I hope my case is a lesson to other workers that shows them that the truth will prevail,” she said. “I also hope my case is a lesson to employers who abuse their power: sometimes the underdog wins and justice will be done.”

Rodriguez was a long-time director of three Planned Parenthood locations in Arizona, but after 17 years she was terminated from her job in October of 2017. Her ousted occurred after she spoke out about alleged illegal conduct within the company, including falsification of affidavits and patient records, incomplete abortion, among other reasons.

She then sought to bring justice as she sued the non-profit organization for wrongful termination.

Two weeks after the trial began, Rodriguez gained victory on Friday as an Arizona court ruled unanimously in favor of the former director and awarded her with $3 million in damages. – READ MORE