Former Pelosi Aides Cash in as Coronavirus Lobbyists

Former aides to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) have raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars this year as registered lobbyists on coronavirus-related issues and legislation, according to federal disclosure records reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon.

At least seven ex-Pelosi aides, including her former chief of staff, senior counsel, and senior policy adviser, have registered as lobbyists on behalf of dozens of companies seeking benefits from coronavirus-related legislation.

The former aides lobbied on policies related to the coronavirus pandemic for over 50 clients in the first quarter of 2020. Their firms received over $2 million from these clients during this time. These fees were for lobbying on multiple issues in addition to coronavirus legislation and policies.

The records illustrate how coronavirus relief legislation sparked a lobbying bonanza in Washington, D.C., this spring, benefiting well-connected former political staffers on both sides of the aisle. At least 25 former Trump officials also registered to lobby on coronavirus legislation, the Washington Post reported last month. – READ MORE

