Former Overstock CEO Paying ‘Team Of Hackers And Cybersleuths’ To Prove Trump Won Election

Patrick Byrne, former CEO of Overstock.com, says he’s funding a group of ‘hackers, cybersleuths, and other people with odd skills’ to prove that Democrats cheated in the 2020 election, and that President Trump rightfully won.

“I’ve funded a team of hackers and cybersleuths, other people with odd skills,” Byrne told One America News.

The 57-year-old multimillionaire also appeared on several podcasts, including a November 23 appearance in which he said: “I’m a free agent, and I’m self-funded, and I’m funding this army of various odd people,” according to the Daily Beast.

“It’s really going to make a great movie someday,” he added.

Byrne claims he’s funding teams of “hackers and crackers” who realized all the way back in August that Dominion voting machines could be used to steal the election from Trump. Since the election, those voting machines have figured prominently in Trump supporters’ allegations of fraud, despite the company’s repeated denials and any actual proof the voting tallies were changed. –Daily Beast

Byrne says he’s been communicating with former Trump attorney Sidney Powell for weeks – who last week filed two lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia alleging massive schemes to rig the election for Joe Biden. – READ MORE

