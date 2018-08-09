Former Ohio State wrestler backs off claim Jim Jordan knew of sex abuse

former Ohio State wrestler on Thursday seemingly reversed course on an earlier claim that Republican Rep. Jim Jordan was aware of instances of alleged sexual abuse against students by a team doctor while he was a wrestling coach at Ohio State University.

Mark Coleman released a statement, via a public relations company, in which he sought to clear up “comments attributed to him that were not accurate or were misconstrued by media outlets.”

The company that provided the statement is the one hired by Jordan’s campaign to respond to the claims.

“At no time did I ever say or have any direct knowledge that Jim Jordan knew of Dr. Richard Strauss’s inappropriate behavior,” Coleman was quoted as saying in the statement. “I have nothing but respect for Jim Jordan as I have known him for more than 30 years and know him to be of impeccable character.”

Male athletes from 14 sports at Ohio State have reported alleged sexual misconduct by Strauss, who was on the faculty and medical staff and published a variety of research. Strauss died in 2005, in what was ruled a suicide. – READ MORE

Conservative advocacy group FreedomWorks on Thursday pledged to spend at least half a million dollars on a campaign to elect Rep. Jim Jordan(R-Ohio) as House Speaker.

The group made the announcement shortly after Jordan officially announced his bid for the gavel on Thursday.

“FreedomWorks, along with conservatives across the country today, applaud Rep. Jordan’s announcement that he will run for Speaker,” FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon said. “Jordan will ensure that House Republicans finally make good on the promises they have made for years on the campaign trail — to balance the budget and hold bureaucratic agencies accountable.”

FreedomWorks launched a grass-roots campaign to rile up support for Jordan’s bid in April, months before his announcement. Over the past few months, Brandon claimed, FreedomWorks volunteers have “sent more than 75,000 phone calls, tweets, and letters to their representatives” in support of Jordan’s run for Speaker.

The Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund and Senate Conservatives Fund also both announced their endorsement of Jordan on Thursday. The Tea Party Patriots raises money on behalf of the grass-roots Tea Party movement, while the Senate Conservatives Fund aims to boost conservative GOP candidates.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1