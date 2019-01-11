Former Obama Tech Guy Was Behind 2018 Midterm Disinformation Campaign on Facebook

It’s often been said that if you want to know what Democrats are up to, pay attention to the lies they are telling about Republicans.

Did the Trump team collude with agents from a Russian internet firm to place fake news on Facebook designed to stoke outrage, benefiting Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election?

Or … did Democrat operatives funded by a left-wing tech billionaire use Russian disinformation tactics on Facebook to stoke outrage, benefiting Democrats in the run-up to the 2018 midterm election?

The Daily Caller’s Peter Hasson has the answer to that question: