Former Obama Tech Guy Was Behind 2018 Midterm Disinformation Campaign on Facebook

It’s often been said that if you want to know what Democrats are up to, pay attention to the lies they are telling about Republicans.
Did the Trump team collude with agents from a Russian internet firm to place fake news on Facebook designed to stoke outrage, benefiting Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election?
Or … did Democrat operatives funded by a left-wing tech billionaire use Russian disinformation tactics on Facebook to stoke outrage, benefiting Democrats in the run-up to the 2018 midterm election?
The Daily Caller’s Peter Hasson has the answer to that question:
Democratic operatives funded by left-wing tech billionaire Reid Hoffman ran a widespread campaign using misleading Facebook pages in the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections, The Daily Caller News Foundation has found.
American Engagement Technologies (AET), which was founded by former Obama administration official Mikey Dickerson, bought ads for two Facebook pages, “The Daily Real” and “Today’s Nation,” encouraging Republican voters to stay home in the midterm elections, Facebook’s ad archives show.
Both pages appear to be designed to give the impression that they were operated by frustrated conservatives rather than by Democratic operatives.
The American flag-adorned pages encouraged conservative voters to either stay home in November or vote for Democrats to punish Republicans for being insufficiently conservative. Other ads called polls predicting a “blue wave” in the 2018 elections “unreliable” and downplayed the election’s importance.
The misleading ads collectively garnered millions of impressions on Facebook, TheDCNF’s review of Facebook’s archives found.
If the name Mikey Dickerson rings a bell, it’s because his AET firm was also behind the Hoffman-funded “Project Birmingham,” a deceptive social media campaign that used Russian disinformation methods against Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate special election in 2017. The attorney general of Alabama is looking into this liberal scheme and whether it impacted the election.
Dickerson is also behind the invasive “Vote With Me” mobile app pushed by Democrats to “nudge” fellow Democrats to the polls during the midterms.- READ MORE