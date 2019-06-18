Former Obama Press Secretary Blasts Ocasio-Cortez for ‘Making Stuff Up’ About Amazon

Jay Carney, a former White House press secretary under then-President Barack Obama, slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for her attacks on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, suggesting she actually do something productive about the minimum wage instead of “making stuff up” about the company.

The New York representative, who has taken heat for costing people in her district thousands of jobs by chasing Amazon headquarters from the area, continued her feud with the technology giant this past weekend.

More than 42% of all working Americans earn less than the $15/hour Amazon pays entry-level fulfillment center employees. And all our employees get top-tier benefits. I’d urge @AOC to focus on raising the federal minimum wage instead of making stuff up about Amazon. https://t.co/ClhFfOrywd — Jay Carney (@JayCarney) June 17, 2019

Former Obama crony rips AOC. Adding insult to injury was Carney’s response.

Carney now serves as head of communications for Amazon.

He tweeted that Ocasio-Cortez needs to "focus on raising the federal minimum wage instead of making stuff up about Amazon."