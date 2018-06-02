Former Obama Officials Attack Trump on Early Job Report Message, Forget Barack Did the Same in ’09

If it weren’t for double standards, the left would have no standards at all, a disappointing truism that is proven correct on a near daily basis by progressive political operatives and the liberal media.

A report from Politico highlighted that double standard in light of their coverage of criticism directed at President Donald Trump for supposedly violating a rule against speaking ahead of time about impending employment report numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly releases.

The rule is intended to prevent administration and government officials with advanced knowledge of the report numbers from saying anything publicly about them until one hour after they are released, so as not to have any undue effect on the economic markets.

About one hour prior to the release of the May jobs report Friday morning, Trump tweeted, “Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning.”

Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

That rather non-specific tweet allegedly caused market futures to spike upwards in anticipation of good news, which the report ultimately delivered, as it revealed a better than predicted gain of 223,000 jobs and a drop of the unemployment rate to 3.8 percent for the month of May.

A Reuters report from February 2009 revealed that Obama had spoken out a full day in advance of a “dismal jobs report” for January, which showed some 525,000 jobs had been cut following the loss of 524,000 jobs in December 2008. – READ MORE

