Former Obama Official Says Biden Will ‘Use Every Single Piece’ Of Executive Action On Gun Control

An aide to former President Barack Obama said Thursday that President Joe Biden will “use every single piece of executive order he has” to address gun control.

Former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina said he expected the Biden administration to do something related to gun control measures, such as expanding red flag laws, during an interview on “MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle.”

“He’ll use every single piece of executive order he has, but this is kind of a purpose-built moment for Joe Biden, who’s the guy who can quietly get things done behind the scenes and if there’s anyone who can move this stalemate through, it’s Joe Biden,” Messina said.

In response to Monday’s shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, Biden urged Congress on Tuesday to pass “common sense” gun control measures, including two House-approved bills. Biden also urged for a ban on “assault weapons” and high capacity magazines.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a Monday news conference that ten people were killed in the grocery store shooting. Eight people, a number being women of Asian descent, were killed March 16 in shootings at three massage parlors in Georgia, authorities said, the Associated Press reported.

Multiple Democrats urged for stricter gun control laws and to end the Senate filibuster following the grocery store shooting. Messina said he believes something addressing gun control will be put into effect.

“You have Joe Biden, who is the single-best legislator of his time, who’s going to try to find a way to move forward with something,” Messina said.