Former Obama Official Floats Impeaching Trump Again If He’s Acquitted

Neal Katyal, an acting solicitor general under Barack Obama, argued Thursday that if the Senate acquits President Donald Trump after the House of Representatives impeaches the president, the next Congress could simply convict Trump again on the same charges.

“If the Senate doesn’t vote to convict Trump, or tries to monkey his trial, he could, of course, be retried in the new Senate should he win reelection,” the liberal attorney argued on Twitter. “Double jeopardy protections do not apply.”

The next congressional election coincides with the 2020 presidential election, so in Katyal’s hypothetical, the Senate would remove Trump despite a previous acquittal and the president returning to office with the mandate of reelection. – READ MORE