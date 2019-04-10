Former Obama Official Defends Previous Administration’s Family Separations: ‘It Was For Their Protection’

Whenever the media screeches about President Donald Trump “putting kids in cages,” one can be sure the screecher is not fully familiar with the situation and does not actually care about the situation outside of politics.

When the news of family separations first “broke,” journalists were using a photo and an article showing children locked in chain-linked cages, like one would see at an animal shelter. The only problem, as many on the Right pointed out, is that the photo and article were from 2014, when Barack Obama was president, not Donald Trump.

But the media continues to handle the issue irresponsibly. On CNN Tuesday night, host Wolf Blitzer allowed a former Obama official (without designating her as such) to defend family separations under Obama as somehow benevolent, instead of Trump’s allegedly evil reasons. Sam Vinograd, a national security analyst for CNN who previously worked for Obama’s National Security Council claimed that when Obama separated children, he did so “for their protection.”

“When President Obama separated children from their families, Wolf, or from adults, Wolf, it was for their protection. It was if there was a risk of trafficking or other kind of harm that might have been incurred,” Vinograd said during a discussion of family separations. “But even if he did do that, why is Donald Trump saying that two wrongs make a right? Again, Obama wasn’t wrong, but so he’s saying that because something happened under President Obama, he’s repeating it and upping the ante. That’s an incredibly poor excuse. He’s systemized that inhumane treatment that, again, Obama was doing to protect the children.” – read more