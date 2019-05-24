Former Obama Labor Secretary Prohibits Travel from LA County to Alabama Over Its New Pro-Life Law

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, led by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, a former Cabinet member in the Obama administration, has voted to ban travel to the state of Alabama over its new pro-life law.

Solis authored a motion to ban travel associated with official county business to the Yellowhammer State for a period of one year — and the board voted in the affirmative.

The ban specifically excludes certain emergency response needs that may arise.

One also has to wonder, in our view, just how much business officials from Los Angeles County would have in a state over 2,000 miles away.

As such, we know the gesture is merely symbolic — but take a look at the reasoning Solis uses to justify such a travel ban.

Abortion, she claims, is a constitutional right. It also apparently aids in the “well-being of families.” – READ MORE

