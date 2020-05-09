Former Obama defense official admitted under oath that she lied on MSNBC about having Trump-Russia collusion evidence

Evelyn Farkas, a former Obama administration defense official, admitted under oath that she lied during an MSNBC interview about having evidence that Trump campaign staff was colluding with the Russians, according to a newly released transcript of her testimony.

Farkas, who served as the deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia from 2012-15, said during the MSNBC appearance in March 2017 that she had been urging colleagues and congressional lawmakers to gather up evidence of Trump-Russia collusion before Obama left office.

She said she feared that Trump administration officials might destroy the alleged evidence if they “found out how we knew what we knew about the Trump staff’s dealing with Russians.”

But documents show that Farkas sang a different tune during her sworn testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on June 26, 2017.

The chairman of the committee at that time, Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), was pressing her on her claims of collusion evidence during the MSNBC interview when Farkas told lawmakers that she actually “didn’t know anything.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --