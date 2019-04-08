Former Obama Border Patrol Chief Says Nielsen’s Exit Will ‘Jump Start’ DHS

Former Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan claimed Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s exit will “jump start” the Department of Homeland Security, during a Monday interview on “Fox & Friends.”

“I think any time you have a change at that level, I think it kind of gives it a jump start and maybe a new direction,” Morgan said.

The Obama-era official also weighed in on incoming Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan and said he’s a strong choice to lead the department.

“What I’ll say about Kevin is he’s an extremely intelligent guy,” he continued. “I used to joke around he’s lost more IQ points than I’ll ever have. And what he brings that’s unique is over a decade of specific border security experience. And he’s very skilled at kind of managing D.C. politics on both sides of the aisle. So it’s a good fit.”

“He served as the deputy commissioner of before he became commissioner. So he was there on the ground floor and I was actually with him in a different capacity in 2014 when this influx and this crisis began of unaccompanied minor and family units,” Morgan said. “So he has been there on the ground floor and has seen this and been there every day working hard since 2014 through this crisis, from the start to where we are at now. So I think he brings that unique perspective.”

