Former Obama senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer said that Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol riots were a worse “security failure” than the 9/11 terror attacks.

“It’s clearly one of the greatest security failures in modern American history,” Pfeiffer said Thursday on Pod Save America. “Worse than 9/11. It’s 9/11 if they had told you that 9/11 was going to happen and you didn’t prepare for it.” – READ MORE

