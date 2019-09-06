Former Obama Adviser: Biden ‘Serially’ Distorts Own Record

Former Obama White House adviser David Axelrod said in a tweet Thursday that Joe Biden was distorting his own record to a damaging degree.

Linking to a Slate article about Biden’s misleading remarks about when he began opposing the Iraq War, Axelrod wrote Biden was “in danger” of creating a harmful meme about his candidacy.

“It’s one thing to have a well-earned rep for goofy, harmless gaffes,” Axelrod tweeted. “It’s another if you serially distort your own record. @JoeBiden is in danger of creating a more damaging meme.”

Biden claimed in a recent NPR interview that he only voted to authorize President George W. Bush to use military force because Bush promised him it was only about getting weapons inspectors into Iraq. Biden claimed that once "shock and awe" began, he came out against the war