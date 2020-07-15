Former NYPD Commissioner: ‘Crime Virus’ Will Get Out of Control (VIDEO)

Former New York City police commissioner Bill Bratton said Tuesday that America is suffering from a “crime virus” that will get worse as the summer continues.

“The crime virus is potentially going out of control,” Bratton told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

“My expectation is that this summer is only beginning. The crime situation, particularly violent crime, is going to get worse, not only in those four cities but many other major American cities,” he continued. “Why? Because so much of what we depended on to deal with the crime virus has been taken away.”

Bratton said the rise in violent crime is the result of demoralized police forces that are losing resources amid the movement to “defund” cops, in addition to other misguided reform efforts. It is dangerous to reinvent law enforcement by abandoning what has worked, he argued. – READ MORE

