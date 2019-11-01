Former NSC Official: ‘Not Concerned That Anything Illegal Was Discussed’ During Trump Ukraine Call

Former senior White House official Tim Morrison has reportedly testified to congressional investigators on Thursday that he was not concerned any illegal activities occurred during President Donald Trump’s phone call with the leader of Ukraine.

“I want to be clear, I was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed,” Morrison, who resigned Wednesday as former National Security Council’s top adviser for Russian and European affairs, told lawmakers, according to The Federalist. The publication also reports Morrison conveyed to lawmakers that Ukrainian officials were unaware that the Trump administration had delayed U.S. military aid to the eastern European country until the end of August 2019 — roughly one month after President Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I have no reason to believe the Ukrainians had any knowledge of the review until August 28, 2019,” the former Trump official reportedly stated.

“I am pleased our process gave the president the confidence he needed to approve the release of the security sector assistance,” he added. “I am proud of what I have been able, in some small way, to help the Trump administration accomplish.”

Morrison also testified that U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor’s deposition possessed several inaccuracies, including the false claim that Morrison met with Ukraine’s National Security advisor at a hotel, reports The Federalist.

“My recollection is that Ambassador Sondland’s proposal to Yermak was that it could be sufficient if the new Ukrainian prosecutor general — not President Zelensky — would commit to pursue the Burisma investigation,” Morrison reportedly said. – READ MORE