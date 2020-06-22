Former NFL star warns against the dangers of signing Colin Kaepernick: ‘Affirmative action for a Marxist’

Former NFL player Burgess Owens says that the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell should not be strong-armed into signing former NFL player-turned-Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick to a team.

Owens, who is running for Congress in Utah, told Sports Illustrated that hiring Kaepernick would be “affirmative action for a Marxist.”

“If it was a meritocracy, he would be out there anyway,” he said. “He would work hard; he would prove himself. He wouldn’t be taking someone else’s position. We’re looking at affirmative action for a Marxist. We’re approving their ideology.”

Owens said that if Kaepernick comes back, so should former NFL star — and outspoken Christian — Tim Tebow.

“If we’re going that route, we should also ask Tim Tebow to come back,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how long he’s been out of the game. It doesn’t matter his talent. He was a Christian who kneeled in prayer and was a positive on his team. The reason why Tim Tebow — as talented as he was with the Denver Broncos — the NFL didn’t like his essence. They thought he was too distracting … too distracting to his team and his organization.” – READ MORE

