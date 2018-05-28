Former NFL player Donté Stallworth labels rule against anthem kneeling ‘compulsory patriotism’

Former NFL player Donté Stallworth said the NFL’s new national anthem policy amounts to “compulsory patriotism.”

Stallworth, who previously played for the New Orleans Saints and several other NFL teams, criticized a new policy that would allow the NFL to “impose appropriate discipline” on players who do not stand for the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“These players that are peacefully protesting, Brian, what they’re essentially doing is practicing dissent,” Stallworth told host Brian Stelter on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”

“And we know that dissent is not supposed to make you feel comfortable. Protests are not supposed to make you feel comfortable,” he continued.

The NFL last week unveiled the new policy, which says players and team personnel who do not want to stand during the anthem before games can stay in the locker room.- READ MORE

