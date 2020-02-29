Former NFL player calls Trump ‘first black president’ at White House event

A former NFL player called President Trump the “first black president,” during a Black History Month roundtable in the White House Cabinet Room on Thursday.

The affair largely involved the black leaders in attendance praising the president as Trump touted his record — while taking shots at the media. The player who made the comment was Jack Brewer, a former NFL safety who played college ball at Southern Methodist University before embarking a five-year journeyman pro career. Brewer is also an ordained minister, a professor at Fordham University and a vocal pro-Trump booster on social media.

“I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month. Man, you’re the first black president,” Brewer said as the event was winding down.

Blacks in America have listened to Presidents campaign on empty Promises for over 50 years, now @realDonaldTrump has delivered real Policies that are bringing people out of poverty and freeing our black sons and fathers from mass incarceration. The Black Awakening is happening https://t.co/rEYV0Y1qsw — Jack Brewer (@JackBrewerBSI) February 27, 2020

Trump, obviously, is white and is not the first black president. Former President Barack Obama earned that distinction in history after his 2008 election to the office.

Brewer, however, was likely calling back to the “first black president” nickname given to former President Bill Clinton after novelist Toni Morrison called him that in the New Yorker in 1998, citing Clinton’s upbringing and other characteristics. – READ MORE

