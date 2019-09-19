Former New York Times executive editor defends corrected Kavanaugh story: ‘There’s no evidence it was fiction’ (VIDEO)

Former executive editor of the New York Times Jill Abramson defended the now-corrected Times story that left out crucial evidence undermining its entire premise. Abramson said there was “no evidence” that the story was false.

Speaking to Fox News host Harris Faulkner on Wednesday, Abramson argued that her former paper had done nothing wrong..

When Abramson added that the piece (which was labeled as “news analysis”) fell under the jurisdiction of the paper’s opinion editors, Faulkner asked if it was permissible to write “fiction in one place” and “facts in another.”

“There’s no evidence that it was fiction,” Abramson responded. “And it was not.”

“Omission of the fact that the victim, the alleged victim, didn’t remember— ” Faulkner said.

"Doesn't make the story itself fiction," Abramson interrupted. "It just doesn't. It doesn't make the story inaccurate."