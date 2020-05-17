Former neurosurgeon says masks are ineffective against COVID-19 and can cause health problems

A former neurosurgeon wrote an op-ed published Thursday warning that face masks are not only ineffective against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but they can be potentially dangerous in some circumstances.

Dr. Russell Blaylock wrote for Technocracy that people who aren’t sick should not wear a face mask. The publication of his opinion piece comes as more businesses and locales make masks a requirement, such as in Los Angeles where residents are now required to wear a mask when they leave their homes.

Blaylock said that since there have not yet been any studies of the effectiveness of masks in slowing or preventing COVID-19 transmission, the best thing that can be done is to look at what impact masks have been proven to have against the flu. He cited a 2012 analysis on this point:

As for the scientific support for the use of face mask, a recent careful examination of the literature, in which 17 of the best studies were analyzed, concluded that, “None of the studies established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection.”

Blaylock noted that people wearing the most effective masks, N95 respirators, are at risk of negative effects of having their oxygen intake limited for extended periods of time. – READ MORE

