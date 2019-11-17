Former NBC Affiliate Correspondent Charged With Asking 9-Year-Old For Sexual Photos

A former medical corespondent for an NBC News affiliate in Los Angeles has been charged with asking a nine-year-old girl with sexually suggestive photos.

Dr. Bruce Hensel, who was charged in Santa Monica on Wednesday, is 71 years old.

“The Los Angeles Police Department said detectives began a child sexual exploitation investigation involving a nine-year-old child after inappropriate messages and photographs were shared between the child and a man believed to be Hensel,” CBS News reported Thursday.

The nine-year-old child is the daughter of an acquaintance of Hensel’s, the report noted. Hensel allegedly requested the racy images from the girl, whose name will not be revealed, via a messaging app on August 4th, according the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The former correspondent faces one felony count of contact with a minor for sexual purposes, according to Deputy D.A. Angela Brunson.

The 71-year-old was being held on $5,000 bail after the Wednesday arrest but was later released, reported CBS. – READ MORE