Former NBA, NFL athletes estimate marijuana use among players is higher than 80%

Twenty-nine states and Washington D.C, have legalized the use of medical marijuana and on top of that, nine states have legalized recreational pot. But the question is, why was it illegal in the first place? Just the FAQs.

Former NBA player Kenyon Martin, the No. 1 pick in the 2000 draft, said in an interview with Bleacher Report published Friday that he believes “85% of the league” smoked marijuana during his career. Former tight end Martellus Bennett thought the number was even higher in the NFL, where injuries and physical pain are more prevalent.

“I want to say about 89% (of the NFL used marijuana),” Bennett told Bleacher Report in a separate interview among former NFL players.

Marijuana is one of the NBA and NFL’s banned substances, with a failed drug test leading to a suspension and fine — even for players in states where marijuana is legal. Former NFL player John Moffitt noted that the league is essentially “looking away” by only testing once a year.

Matt Barnes, another former NBA player who retired after the 2016-17 season, said he smoked pot before games throughout his 14-year career. He also said there was hypocrisy among NBA teams’ top brass when it came to marijuana use.

Read more at usatoday.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1