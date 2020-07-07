Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill slams spoiled anti-American athletes and actors in simple tweet

There’s nothing more stomach-turning than smug anti-American elitist celebs and athletes who are always popping off about oppression and telling the rest of us how we’re supposed to think and feel and live our lives.

If you live in a mansion because you can play with a ball, act or sing, you’re in a very good country. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) July 6, 2020

These filthy rich, out-of-touch snobs wouldn’t know “oppression” if it came up and smacked them in the head with a frying pan.

As a former PR pro who has worked with celebrities, I can tell you from experience and for a fact that everything is a "PR stunt" for these people. It's rarely about true passion, and always about how to increase their public profile or boost their brand.

