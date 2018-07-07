Former navy SEAL assisting in cave rescue of Thai soccer team dead from lack of oxygen, authorities say

A former Thai navy SEAL assisting in the rescue of a youth soccer team and coach trapped deep inside a partially flooded cave complex died early Friday morning from a lack of oxygen — even as another volunteer suggested a daring attempt to free the group could take place “today or tomorrow.”

Officials warned the window of opportunity to save the 12 boys and their coach is “limited,” and the diver’s death raises serious question marks about a proposed rescue route that would bring the stranded squad out through the waterlogged passageways of the Tham Luang cave.

The deceased volunteer rescuer, identified as Saman Kunan, 38, was returning at about 1 a.m. from the chamber where the boys are trapped when he ran out of oxygen, passed out and died. Kunan had left the SEALs in 2006 to work at Bangkok’s airport as an emergency rescue officer.

For the cave rescue, he was part of a team trying to establish an air line to the chamber where the children and their coach are holed up. Kunan’s body will be flown to his hometown of Roi Et for a royally-sponsored funereal, the king of Thailand announced.

“I’m accompanied by doctors from the navy and divers from SeaWorld that also donated lots of diving equipment,” Kunan said, according to a translation. “See you this evening. We will bring the kids home.”

His SEAL unit paid tribute to him, saying: “He was an athlete. He loved adventure sports…no matter what activity the frogs took part in Saman would join, until the end of his life.” – READ MORE

