Former MSNBC Host Runs Democratic PAC, Keeps Majority Of Money Raised For Herself

A Democratic PAC run by former MSNBC host Krystal Ball pays the majority of the money it raises to her and gives less than 3% of the money raised to political candidates.

Ball, who is the president of People’s House Project, claims that her PAC’s mission is to support Democratic House candidates in the Midwest and Appalachian states, but Federal Election Commission records suggest otherwise. The Washington Examiner reports:

… records show that of the nearly $120,000 the group raised last year, $69,500 was paid out to Ball. Of $115,000 in total expenditures, only $3,250 — less than 3 percent of all money raised — was donated to Democratic House candidates. – READ MORE

