Former MSNBC Host: Network Pushes ‘Conspiracy Theories’ For Ratings (VIDEO)

Former MNSBC host Krystal Ball criticized her former network Thursday for pushing “conspiracy theories” about Donald Trump and Russia after special counsel Robert Mueller’s disappointing testimony before Congress.

Ball, formerly the liberal host of The Cycle and now host of The Hill’s Rising, asked after Wednesday’s testimony, “How much damage has MSNBC in particular done to the Left?”

Ball stressed that her critique was not a personal attack on her former colleagues, many of whom she still considers friends, but complained that “nearly all of got swept up in the ratings bubble that was feverish Russian conspiracy theories.”

“I dare to say, some talent did drink more deeply of the Russia conspiracy waters than others,” she said. “Rachel Maddow, you got some explaining to do.” – READ MORE