Former Miss Nevada, Daughter Of Immigrant, Launches GOP Congressional Bid

Lisa Song Sutton, a business owner and former Miss Nevada United States, has launched a congressional bid as a Republican for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.

Sutton, who has a law degree from the University of Miami, launched her bid a few weeks ago with a campaign video that she posted to Twitter:

At the start of a campaign, the usual playbook is to release an “Intro Video” with the following:

1. Hello! I’m running for office.

2. Negative info about the other party.

3. Negative info about their opponent.

4. Direct ask for money.

Let’s be different!https://t.co/oWO0LOa15Z — Lisa Song Sutton (@LisaSongSutton) July 29, 2019

Sutton, whose father is a Vietnam war veteran and whose mother is an immigrant from Korea, is a self-described lifelong Republican who strongly supports small business, cutting regulations, the U.S. military, immigrant enforcement, border security, and the Second Amendment.

In an interview with The Daily Wire, Sutton, 34, revealed why she decided to run, the issues most important to her, how she plans to reach millennial voters, things the Republican Party needs to work on, and how being a successful business owner and former Miss Nevada has helped prepare her for the political world. – READ MORE