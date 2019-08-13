Former Miss Iraq: Ilhan Omar Trying to Push Sharia Law on U.S.

TEL AVIV – A former Miss Iraq who was forced to flee her native country after posting a selfie of herself and Miss Israel has lambasted Rep. Ilhan Omar for trying to push Sharia law on the U.S. and says that the congresswoman does not represent her as a Muslim.

“Ilhan Omar does not represent me as a Muslim — does not represent millions of Muslims in the Middle East,” Sarah Idan, who lives in the U.S., told “The Sara Carter Show.”

“You know like in Arab countries we call her the Muslim Brotherhood,” she added.

“They are extremist Muslims, Sunni Muslims, who are now working together with Iran against all the Arab countries,” she said. “They’re working now with Hezbollah, with Turkey, with all that. You know, the thing is about this organization, they are extremist Muslims, they’re Jihadis, and they have this ideology that they want to control the world.”

Women like Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Idan said, exploit progressive sentiments. “They feed on the sympathy of people,” Idan added. – READ MORE