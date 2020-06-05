Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab

A former head of the British intelligence agency MI6 has said that he believes the COVID-19 virus was created in a lab and spread accidentally. Speaking to The Telegraph’s Planet Normal podcast, Sir Richard Dearlove cited recent research which claimed to have found key evidence that the virus had been manipulated to bind to humans.

If accurate, the research would have far-reaching political effects as governments around the world re-examined their dealings with the Communist state, including raising the question of reparation payments from China to the rest of the world for the damage caused by the virus.

“I do think that this started as an accident,” Sir Richard told the Telegraph, citing a peer-reviewed paper by Professor Angus Dalgleish of St George’s Hospital at the University of London, and the Norwegian virologist Birger Sorensen.

According to Sir Richard, the pair claimed to have identified “inserted sections placed on the SARS-CoV-2 Spike surface,” which allow the virus to bind to human cells, in contrast to alternate theories that the virus originated in animals, likely bats and pangolins, and mutated naturally to make the jump to human hosts. And they warn that current efforts to develop a vaccine are likely to be unsuccessful, as the true causation of the virus’s effects are being misunderstood by other scientists. The researchers are therefore working on their own vaccine, produced by Immunor AS, a Norwegian pharmaceutical company led by Mr Sorensen according to the Telegraph.

The research paper was “a very important contribution to a debate which is now starting about how the virus evolved and how it got out and broke out as a pandemic”, Sir Richard said, adding: “I think this particular article is very important, and I think it will shift the debate.” – READ MORE

