Former Megachurch Pastor Josh Harris: Evangelical Support For Trump ‘Is Not Going To End Well’

Former megachurch pastor Josh Harris is now publicly lamenting that American Christianity’s support for President Trump has been “incredibly damaging to the Gospel and to the church.”

Speaking with “Axios on HBO,” Harris predicted that the evangelical movement would ultimately become “identified with President Trump” to its own demise.

“I don’t think it’s going to end well,” Harris said, as reported by The Hill. “And I think, you know, you look back at the Old Testament and the relationship between the prophets and really bad leaders and kings, and oftentimes it was, it’s not something you unwind because it’s, it’s actually in the scriptures presented as God’s judgment on the False Religion of the day.”

When interviewer Mike Allen asked if perhaps evangelicals are “due for a judgment,” Harris replied that Trump is the judgment.

“You think Christians today who are embracing President Trump are due for a judgment?” Allen asked.

“I think it is the judgment,” Harris responded. “I think it is part of the judgment.” – READ MORE